Health Department restricts visitation, suspends services in Marshall County

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some major changes are coming to the Marshall County Health Department.

According to Administrator Tom Cook, the health department will lock its doors to the public and patients will be required to call ahead for any type of service. However, Cook wants to reiterate that the health department is not shutting down.

During this time, several services will also be suspended, including immunizations and family planning.

What we are looking at the health department to protect out staff to protect the general public, the health department is not closing. I want to stress that. We are going to lock the doors. We are going to have a sign on the doors that says that we are open for business. We just want people to call in before they come into the department Tom Cook, Administrator – Marshall County Health Department

Their food handlers class and medical seat belt initiative have both been postponed.

For any questions, please contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit their website.

