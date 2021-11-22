Health department says rising COVID case numbers shouldn’t be happening

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – After looking at the weekly COVID-19 cases in Ohio County, health officials said these are cases the community shouldn’t be seeing.

Ohio County reported 166 cases and four more deaths. 17 of those cases are in children under 18-years-old.

Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble said the reason is because enough people aren’t vaccinated.

The virus itself, since it’s respiratory based, finds a new host and the unvaccinated are prime targets. They pick it up very quickly and as a result they spread it. They spread it to vaccinated and unvaccinated. Howard Gamble, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

Gamble explained the majority of cases are among those who didn’t get the vaccine and from those spreading the virus in a home or other setting with close quarters.

You should not see a leveling off of cases, a flatline of cases, but they’re still elevated and a flatlining of vaccination rates. We should be seeing a decrease in cases and an increase in vaccination rates and we’re leveled off in both. That’s what we should not see. Howard Gamble, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

Gamble adds that cases should also not be this high because testing is fairly quick and vaccines are easily available.

He said most of the positives in the last week were in individuals in their 20s to 40s.