Health Director issues ‘Stay at Home’ order for all Ohioans

Coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Gov. Mike DeWine announced Sunday that Dr. Amy Acton has signed a ‘Stay at Home’ order for all Ohioans.

This mandate goes into effect Monday, March 23 at 11:59 p.m.

This comes one day after the governor reported the second and third coronavirus-related deaths in Ohio.

Gov. DeWine also updated the state residents with the most recent numbers.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, there are currently 351 positive COVID-19 cases in Ohio. Of that 351, 83 patients are hospitalized.

