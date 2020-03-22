Health Director issues ‘Stay at Home’ order for all Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Gov. Mike DeWine announced Sunday that Dr. Amy Acton has signed a ‘Stay at Home’ order for all Ohioans.
This mandate goes into effect Monday, March 23 at 11:59 p.m.
This comes one day after the governor reported the second and third coronavirus-related deaths in Ohio.
Gov. DeWine also updated the state residents with the most recent numbers.
As of 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, there are currently 351 positive COVID-19 cases in Ohio. Of that 351, 83 patients are hospitalized.
