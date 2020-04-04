Health official reminds public the importance of social distancing

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Businesses such as grocery stores have been deemed essential during Ohio’s state-wide stay-at-home order.
However, many are concerned that the restrictions are not being followed.
Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner, Rob Sproul, is remaining everyone of the importance of following social distancing guidelines, especially for the protection of essential workers and their families.
People still have to go get groceries. You’re still doing some things. Don’t take your entire family. Go by yourself if you can. We are trying to do the social distancing. We are trying to stop the spread of this. Many businesses, they are stating at the door, only one person in the building. They are all doing their part to stop the spread.Rob Sproul, Deputy Health Commissioner – Belmont County Health Department
Many essential retail stores are taking additional steps to limit the number of customers allowed in the store at one time.
