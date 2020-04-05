MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – According to the Monroe County Health Department, there are now two confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.
Both individuals, one male and one female, are reportedly in their 60’s.
Health officials are currently contacting individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and they will be advised to quarantine for 14 days as well.
Latest Posts:
- Hancock County bans liquor sales to out-of-state customers
- Surgeon general warns US of `saddest week’ and `9/11 moment’
- Two Belmont County residents test positive for COVID-19; 21 confirmed overall
- BP offers 50 cent a gallon gas discount to first responders, health care workers during coronavirus pandemic
- Health officials confirm first positive COVID-19 cases in Monroe County