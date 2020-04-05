Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Health officials confirm first positive COVID-19 cases in Monroe County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – According to the Monroe County Health Department, there are now two confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.

Both individuals, one male and one female, are reportedly in their 60’s.

Health officials are currently contacting individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and they will be advised to quarantine for 14 days as well.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter