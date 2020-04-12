Health officials confirm two new coronavirus-related deaths in WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Two coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Sunday.

Victims are described as a 25-year-old male from Logan County and an 80-year-old woman from Monongalia County.

We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19. Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

An additional 18 positive cases were also announced, bringing the statewide total to 611 in the Mountain State.

Ohio County increased to 25 confirmed cases from Saturday to Sunday. Other West Virginia counties in the Ohio Valley did not see any changes in reported numbers.

Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order Friday, declaring Ohio County a hotstop for the coronavirus.

Of the 16,257 tested for the coronavirus, results have come back negative for 15,646 residents in the Mountain State.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (92), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (23), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (4), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (27), Jefferson (49), Kanawha (86), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (34), Marshall (6), Mason (8), McDowell (5), Mercer (8), Mineral (4), Mingo (1), Monongalia (83), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (25), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (11), Raleigh (5), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (3), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (17), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (18), Wyoming (1).

