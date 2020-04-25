Health officials encourage ‘do-it-yourself’ contact tracing

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Once a person has tested positive for COVID 19, the arduous task of contact tracing begins.

It involves remembering and reaching out to every person the patient has come in contact with. In some cases, it’s only a handful of people. In other cases, it’s quite a few.

Therefore, would it be a good idea for every person to keep a record of the people they have had contact with everyday, just in case the results come back positive?

Absolutely. Again for your own personal interest that would be good so when we contact you, it would be much easier for you to say, yes, I know where I was and who I spoke with so we can get in contact with those people and if we need them to quarantine, we can get that done very quickly. Rob Sproul, Deputy Health Commissioner – Belmont County

The Belmont County Health Department continues to stress the importance of following all health protocols during this pandemic.

That includes wearing a mask when out in public, keeping a distance of six feet from other people, frequently and thoroughly washing your hands and working from home whenever possible.

For the more vulnerable population, it’s also probably better to have your groceries delivered than to go out to the store.

