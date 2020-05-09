Health officials report 90 recoveries from COVID-19 in Belmont County

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Some great news came out of Belmont County Saturday morning. 90 coronavirus patients have fully recovered, as of May 9.

Two COVID-19 tests have come back positive for the Belmont County Health Department, bringing total confirmed to 223.

No additional deaths have been reported and remains at eight.

The Ohio Department of Health is expected to provide an virus update at 2 p.m.

