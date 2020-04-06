Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Health officials urge public to take precautions to prevent community spread

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There are now 18 confirmed cases in Ohio County after three new cases of COVID-19 was announced on Monday.

According to the Ohio County Health Department, each case is connected through direct contact, an event or travel. The County has not seen a large concern of community transmission, meaning the officials know how each case contracted the virus.

However, Administrator Howard Gamble does warn that COVID-19 is extremely contagious and we could see community transmission within a matter of hours if individuals do not do their part.

I think as the public though, we have some responsibility. Citizens have responsibility. If it’s not essential don’t go out. If you do go out, stay within that 6 feet guideline and new now is wearing some sort of protective covering on your face. That can be a homemade cloth that can be a surgical mask that you can pick up but wear something. Protect yourself. We do have some personal responsibility.

Howard Gamble, Administrator – Ohio County Health Department

Officials say Ohio County could see an increase in cases if residents do not stay home, practice good hand hygiene and cover their cough.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter