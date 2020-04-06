Health officials urge public to take precautions to prevent community spread

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There are now 18 confirmed cases in Ohio County after three new cases of COVID-19 was announced on Monday.

According to the Ohio County Health Department, each case is connected through direct contact, an event or travel. The County has not seen a large concern of community transmission, meaning the officials know how each case contracted the virus.

However, Administrator Howard Gamble does warn that COVID-19 is extremely contagious and we could see community transmission within a matter of hours if individuals do not do their part.

I think as the public though, we have some responsibility. Citizens have responsibility. If it’s not essential don’t go out. If you do go out, stay within that 6 feet guideline and new now is wearing some sort of protective covering on your face. That can be a homemade cloth that can be a surgical mask that you can pick up but wear something. Protect yourself. We do have some personal responsibility. Howard Gamble, Administrator – Ohio County Health Department

Officials say Ohio County could see an increase in cases if residents do not stay home, practice good hand hygiene and cover their cough.

Latest Posts: