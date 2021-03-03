High-Risk Children Now Eligible For COVID Vaccine

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his Wednesday briefing, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice announced that those 50 and older can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Justice says they will still prioritize those 65 and above.

Regarding the education community, those that are age 40-50 will also be in the vaccination allotment.

West Virginians in the high-risk population from ages 16 and above who have chronic medical conditions are now eligible for the vaccine.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 199,611 people in the state have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

302,793 West Virginians have received the first dose of the vaccine. People in the state can pre-register for their vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.