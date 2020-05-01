High virus numbers in Belmont County can be traced to a few institutions, health officials say

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s one of the hardest hit counties in the area. Every day, Belmont County’s numbers of positive cases go up, sometimes dramatically.

Presently they have 159 confirmed cases, with eight deaths, six hospitalizations and 34 now out of quarantine.

Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul says those sharp rises are stemming from just a few institutions where people are living in close quarters.

“The lion’s share of the cases are again from the nursing homes and the prison,” said Sproul. “The numbers among the general population have pretty much leveled off. We’re only getting a few a week. So I’m seeing some glimmer of hope there that we’re starting to level off. It doesn’t appear that way. But if you would take out the prison and the nursing home facilities, the curve would be much flatter.”

The Belmont Correctional Institution accounts for a lot of the cases. Currently, they have 49 inmates and 13 staff members with the virus.

Sproul says as time goes on, they learn about more symptoms too.

Now he says people are reporting swollen and discolored toes, as well as the loss of the sense of taste and smell, a high fever, congestion, cough and sometimes, also nausea and diarrhea.

He says they are doing a lot of testing, which also accounts for the rising numbers.

