High winds closes off-site COVID-19 testing center one hour early

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Hospital announced that their off-site coronavirus symptomatic testing center will close one hour early at 3 p.m. on Friday due to high-speed winds.

Friday marked day 3 for the off-site testing center available for at-risk patients.

Individuals are tested for influenza A and B, as well as strep throat.

If results come back negative, patients are then tested for COVID-19. Coronavirus testing results are returned after four days.

The testing center is located in the parking lot of the Wheeling Park ice rink and open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To receive testing, patients must receive a doctor’s note and contact the Wheeling Hospital hotline at 304-221-3995.

