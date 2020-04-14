Highlands Chick-Fil-A employee tests positive for COVID-19

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – An employee at the Chick-fil-A location at the Highlands has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ohio County Health Administrator, Howard Gamble, confirmed the employee did test positive for COVID-19, but is a Marshall County Resident.

The restaurant did all the proper precautions, and cleaned the facility. Following further discussion with Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, the location remains open for business through drive-thru, and delivery.

Marshall County Health Department Director, Tom Cook, says the employee tested on April 10th, and that test came back positive on April 11th. The patient did provide the health department with a list of all workers he came in contact with. Those workers are on a 14-day quarantine and cannot return to work until after the quarantine period.

According to a Marshall County Health Department press release from April 11, the patient is a male in his 60’s reporting mild symptoms.

Latest Posts: