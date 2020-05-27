How are bar-restaurants dealing with social distancing in West Virginia?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Bar – restaurants across the Mountain State are now allowed to serve customers inside their establishments.

That’s good news for many area establishments but owners say it’s been hard to stay afloat

Lacey Santoine is the General Manager of Pickles in Fulton. She says the family business has lost as much as 80% of its volume over the past few months. She also says it’s was strong community support that has allowed them to remain open.

Things have changed however. Now that customers are allowed back inside staff and management,as well as patrons, have to follow a strict set of guidelines.

So we are making sure we follow the guidelines, we have them printed out and posted. Making sure we protect out employees and customers that’s our main concern Lacey Santorine- GM Pickles

All employees must wear masks. The staff will sanatize door handles and table after people leave.

They are also using throw away menus and are only allowed to use half of their seating capacity.

We removed all of the salt and pepper shakers and napkins and condiments from the table so they are all throw away single-use. We are trying to reduce all common touch areas and really try to do our part here Lacey Santorine- GM Pickles

There have been some positive changes, as well , including a new floor for the bar and a re-modeled kitchen.

That staff at Pickles’ wants to remind everyone that while there are many changes the great food, including the amazing wings and the famous Fullton Philly sandwich, have not changed at all.

Meanwhile, in McMechen, Coach’s Bar has been a fixture in that community since 1947.

Norm Stenger and Rick Blake took over as over as owners in 1993 .

They say this is the most challenging time they have experienced in their 25 plus years as owners.

“For a business our size it’s been pretty difficult to get it together,” said Norm Stenger co-owner of Coach’s Bar & Grille.

While they are implementing many of the same procedures as Pickles’ they are awaiting word on some other issues such as partisans between lottery machines.

“All of the old timers that have frequented this place since 1947. I would like to welcome them back and any new customers, everyone is welcome,” said Stenger.

Stenger says you can still order their famous burgers and fries through carryout as well.