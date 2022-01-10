How do I get my young child to wear a mask?

(WTRF) – Masks aren’t required in all places right now, but with COVID cases rising, the CDC advises that anyone over the age of two consider masking up.

A portion of the population that was born during the pandemic, affectionately known as “pandemic babies” are just beginning to turn two-years-old. So, how do parents teach their “pandemic babies” to mask up.

Dr. Kathryn Moffett, a Professor of Pediatrics and Pediatric Infections Disease Specialist with WVU Medicine said first make sure you have a mask that fits your child. Also, consider getting one in a color, print or with a character on it that they enjoy.

Parents can also put a mask on the child’s stuffed animals and dolls to set an example because kids model the behavior they see around them.

Dr. Moffett advised to make it a game.

I think that the kids can practice. If they’re playing with a shopping cart, you know my kids had a little kitchen when they were younger. Say ‘ok we’re going to the store!’ and you put on your mask. They put on their mask. Dr .Kathryn Moffett, Professor of Pediatrics and Pediatric Infections Disease Specialist, WVU Medicine

Dr. Moffett said make sure to never make wearing a mask a punishment.

It’s the ‘do you want to wear a mask?’ The answer is going to be no. You want to say ‘do you want a green one or one with Mickey Mouse on it?’ and you practice. Dr .Kathryn Moffett, Professor of Pediatrics and Pediatric Infections Disease Specialist, WVU Medicine

She also said she finds sometimes kids are better at remembering to mask up than their parents. So, practice with your children and give them time to adjust.