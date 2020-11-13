How does Gov. Justice plan on enforcing the new indoor face covering requirement?

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Justice announced a new indoor face covering requirement.

Not only is there a new indoor face covering requirement , but this was issued as an exustive order from the Governor.

“If a police officer tells them that we are under a state mandatory executive order from the governor and you have got to wear your mask in the building, and they refuse to do so, I have been advised by my council that they can be charged with obstruction of justice,” he said.

Also, if you see someone who is not wearing a mask, Justice had a simple instruction: Call the police.

“They are obstructing justice,” he said. “They will suffer the consequences.”

“We’ve been pleading with people,” Justice said after reading a list of the most recent deaths. “We’ve got to do something.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter