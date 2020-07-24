How well does your mask work? Study simulates the spread of COVID-19 droplets

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTRF) – It doesn’t matter if you agree with it, masks are mandatory in the Ohio Valley.

With so much misinformation out there about the effectiveness, a team at West Virginia University wanted you to physically see what was true.

If you’ve been wondering how well masks work, this is video you need to see.



A team of researchers at the WVU Center for Inhalation Toxicology put two mannequin heads in everyday situations like coughing, both masked and unmasked.

Every blue droplet simulates COVID-19 droplets spraying between two people.

The setups include coughing without covering your mouth, or coughing using your hand to cover your mouth.

Obviously coughing just out into the world will spread these droplets, but if you cough into your hand the droplets still move all over the place. Karen Woodfork, Teaching Associate Professor, WVU Department of Physiology and Pharmacology

You could also still track those droplets around on your hands and fingers.

Maybe a better way is coughing into your elbow, but the research still found some unexpected results as far as keeping your distance.

We replicated the physiology of a cough and the force and approximate volume that’s expelled per cough and that was going further than six feet. You might want to be thinking about seven or eight feet. Tim Nurkiewicz, Chair, WVU Department of Physiology and Pharmacology and Director of the WVU Center for Inhalation Toxicology

What about with a disposable mask?

We didn’t see them scattering onto the other mannequin head two feet away. We didn’t see them scattering onto the wall. Karen Woodfork, Teaching Associate Professor, WVU Department of Physiology and Pharmacology

Or the homemade masks many people prefer, do they work?

It will redirect the energy of a cough or a sneeze and it will decrease the energy or the distance that these droplets will travel. Tim Nurkiewicz, Chair, WVU Department of Physiology and Pharmacology and Director of the WVU Center for Inhalation Toxicology

The research team said we must understand that nothing is 100% effective. However, masks are a crucial part of changes that include social distancing, hand washing, and disinfecting surfaces that will keep us safe.

They strongly advise avoiding crowds or lingering in small spaces with people for long amounts of time.

It will make a significant dent in the spread, in the rate of spread, of COVID Through our communities. Tim Nurkiewicz, Chair, WVU Department of Physiology and Pharmacology and Director of the WVU Center for Inhalation Toxicology

Wear the mask right and every little bit helps. It’s just what we can do to help each other and to help ourselves stay safer. Karen Woodfork, Teaching Associate Professor, WVU Department of Physiology and Pharmacology

While the idea for the simulation came from a desire to dispel misinformation online, the team did say this applies not only to COVID-19, but to the way common colds or the flu are spread too.

It really makes you understand why you were getting sick with coughs and colds all the time before because when you’re close to someone these droplets can land on you. They can be breathed in by you. They can get into your lungs, get into your nasal passages and cause an infection.” Karen Woodfork, Teaching Associate Professor, WVU Department of Physiology and Pharmacology

Wearing your mask properly is also important. The team says it should fit tightly around the face and snug around the nose and chin. Also, don’t let the mask drift below the nose because you could still inhale droplets or sneeze them out.

If you’d like to watch the demonstration in its entirety, check out the video from WVU by clicking here.