Howard Gamble reacts to new CDC mask guidelines

Ohio County, W.Va (WTRF) – On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued newly updated guidance on mask policies. Indoor mask-wearing guidance will now be eased for FULLY vaccinated people, which will allow them to stop wearing masks inside at most locations. The CDC’s new guidance also no longer recommends that fully vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowds.



7NEWS spoke with Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble about how these new guidelines will apply on the state level, where other rules and goals are already in place.

Even with the new CDC guidance, many limitations will remain in effect locally.

“So some of those goal marks, whether it’s the second of June, the 20th of June, may still be in place for all individuals. So CDC’s announcement was really for individuals who have been vaccinated, post two weeks.” “Keep in mind there are still places where you’ll need to wear them. And that’s going into a hospital, a clinic. So that still may need required. And some businesses do still have the right to say this a business, I have immune compromised staff, we’re going to be wearing masks.” Howard Gamble, Administrator, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

As for the people who have not been vaccinated, Gamble tells us that those people will still need to wear a mask; however, he admits that we’re basically on the honor system at this point.

He also recommends anyone that is sick or immunocompromised should continue to wear them as well.

