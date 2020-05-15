Howard Long Wellness Center reopens With Restrictions on Monday

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Howard Long Wellness Center of Wheeling Hospital is reopening Monday, but several restrictions will be in place to comply with Gov. Jim Justice’s guidelines.

“We’re excited about welcoming our members back to the center and have been busy preparing for the reopening,” said Director Joe Slavik. “Hopefully the restrictions will be eased soon because there are some very popular services that are suspended for now. But we’ve followed the guidelines to the letter and are in full compliance with the governor’s orders.”

The restrictions are as follows:

· Members will be screened, including temperature checks, upon entry and social distancing will be in effect at all times during your visit to the center.

· All exercise equipment and chairs have been placed at least 8 feet apart (6 feet is required) throughout the center, including on the track, and may not be moved.

· It is each member’s responsibility to wipe down all contact points of every piece of exercise equipment they use before and after each use.

· All staff and members will be required to wear face coverings to the greatest extent possible.

· All common contact areas, such as door handles, countertops, railings, etc., will be disinfected by staff at least once per hour during the center’s operations.

· Group exercise classes will be limited and reduced to 40% capacity, with no shared equipment.

To comply with the governor’s guidelines, service suspensions are as follows:

· No pool, Jacuzzi, lockers, dry saunas or showers can be used. Locker rooms can be used for coats, restrooms and sinks only. Members are urged to arrive dressed appropriated and ready to work out.

· No basketball, racquetball courts, or walking/running track.

· No child care or Junior Wellness Center.

· No water fountain use. The bottle fill stations can be used.

· No guests will be permitted to use the center. No bags or outer wear will be permitted on the fitness floor.

On May 18, all current memberships will be activated and a prorated charge for the last 13 days of May will billed on June 2.

“We understand some members may be reluctant to return to the center initially; therefore, members can use our Summer Freeze Policy from May 18 through June 30, or July 31 or August 31,” Slavik said. To sign up for the option, e-mail hlwcmembership@wheelinghospital.org by May 31, or mail to Howard Long Wellness Center 800 Medical Park Wheeling, WV 26003.

The Howard Long Wellness Center is open 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.