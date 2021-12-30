Hundreds of COVID at-home tests handed out in Jefferson County giveaway

Steubenville, Ohio (WTRF) – At-home COVID tests are meant to make the process more convenient.

But they’ve been just as hard to find as an open testing appointment at Walgreens or CVS—until this morning.

The Jefferson County Health Department held a massive giveaway of at-home kits this morning on 7th Street.

Cars poured into the old Save-a-Lot parking lot well before the 10 a.m. start time, with the department handing out around 300 boxes in a half hour’s time.

While they’re not as accurate as PCR tests, health officials say they’re helpful in quickly letting you know if you have the sniffles or something more.

They say you’re most contagious within that 48 hours prior to symptoms starting and the few days after that. So if you know early, you can detect it early, you can stay in isolation to reduce the spread of spreading it to other people. Hannah Piko, Director of Nursing, Jefferson County Health Department

Health departments across Ohio had been out for a week—just at the time when everyone was looking for them.

Jefferson County says this latest shipment from the state government only came in last night.