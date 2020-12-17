Hundreds of Stonerise residents get COVID-19 vaccine

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The cure that could put an end to this COVID-19 virus is now in the hands of nursing homes in the Ohio Valley.

Stonerise nursing homes are one step closer in the fight against COVID-19.

The vaccine came in two days ago, and medical officials say hundreds and hundreds of their staff and residents are all vaccinated already.

We’ve been down this dark tunnel for the past ten months, and finally, we’re around the corner, and there’s light at the end of that corner. That light is the vaccine. Dr. James Malone, DO Chief Medical Officer for Stonerise

There are 17 Stonerise Centers in West Virginia. One is in Wellsburg and another’s in Moundsville. Two centers are left to take the vaccine.

We can do this. It’s an effort by everyone, and we’ve all got to jump on board. Dr. James Malone, DO Chief Medical Officer for Stonerise

Even medical officials, like Dr. James Malone, believe this will work.

I have never been so excited about vaccine development as I am with this one. I am extremely confident in the vaccine. Dr. James Malone, DO Chief Medical Officer for Stonerise

Dr. Malone is no stranger to the development of the vaccine.

He’s been watching since Operation WarpSpeed and the CDC began all the trials back in March and has the faith it’ll do what it needs to, not just at Stonerise but everywhere.

The vaccine is going to get us through this pandemic, so that our community, our loved ones, our nation, our world could get back to some sort of normalcy. Dr. James Malone, DO Chief Medical Officer for Stonerise

For now, Stonerise is working on vaccinating all staff and residents within the next two weeks for the first dose.

Dr. Malone believes this is possible. He says they’ve already vaccinated well-over 75% of them in just one day.

Dr. Malone added everyone needs to get vaccinated, but this will take time. It’ll be the first responders, doctors, nurses, educators that go first until it opens to everyone else.