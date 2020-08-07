If your business is ignoring the COVID 19 guidelines, you can be sure of one thing: Someone will report you

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)

There’s a huge volume of calls coming into the Ohio County Health Department, and even to WTRF 7 News.

People are reporting places where employees aren’t wearing masks or observing social distancing.

They’re also being more specific, telling on their boss or their friend’s boss.

One described a boss who tells their employees to blast the air conditioning for a few minutes before work, so they don’t appear to have a fever and can work their shift.

Others say people are deliberately working while they’re sick because they can’t afford to take time off.

Howard Gamble, Ohio County health administrator, says it’s not worth the risk.

“Pulling a fast one, or trying to get around this because of certain issues, is not wise,” Gamble cautioned. “Remember, it’s a governor’s order. We can involve law enforcement which can involve a state trooper to remind the individual or the business or the organization what the rules are. And we have done that.”

Gamble says they can prosecute habitual offenders.

And if patrons, employees or parishioners get sick or die, the legal stakes get even higher.

He said it’s imperative that we reduce, not increase, the number of new cases.

And that can’t happen if people are trying to get around the rules.