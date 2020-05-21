Indoor dining and more to re-open in WV and Ohio

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Restaurants are set to re-open today in Ohio and West Virginia based on guidelines set by West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

In Ohio: Parties of 10 or more are no longer permitted.

Large groups are discouraged at the state’s bars and restaurants, Gov. Mike DeWine said. A minimum of 6 feet must be kept between parties – both when dining and waiting on a table.

If this is not possible, the restaurant must utilize barriers and other protective measures.

The businesses must also provide customers with hand-washing methods, and, if possible, provide access to sanitizing products in high-contact areas.

If eating at a restaurant, there will be far less on your table. Restaurants must remove common area items on tables — such as condiments, stir sticks, vases, table tents, etc. Bar seating is permitted but must follow all approved social distancing guidelines — which includes maintaining a 6-foot distance.

Also re-opening up today in Ohio is campgrounds.

While many campgrounds are partially open, they will be completely open May 21. C

ampground operators, vendors and campers must adhere to guidelines to keep everyone safe.

Only one family household may occupy each campsite and there must be 10 people or fewer at a site in order to maintain proper social distancing.

Campers must remain 6 feet apart from individuals from other households in all areas of the campgrounds to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Campers are not allowed to gather in groups

In West Virginia: Restaurants must limit indoor occupancy to 50% of seating capacity.

Tables within designated “bar areas” may be used for general seating subject to the same

limitations as all other tables in the restaurant

Restaurants must redesign seating arrangements to ensure at least six (6) feet of separation from seating-to-seating. Spacing requirements also apply to outdoor dining areas

Patrons are not allowed to congregate in waiting areas.

For more WV restaurant guidelines you can view them below.

Also re-opening in WV: