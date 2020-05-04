Inmate transferred to West Virginia positive for coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal inmate who was transferred from out of state into West Virginia has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons says the inmate was among 124 sent to prison in Gilmer County from the U.S. Marshals Service on April 28.

The bureau says none showed symptoms of the virus when they arrived at the prison in Glenville.

During routine temperature checks Friday, the inmate had a fever and other symptoms. He was sent to a hospital, where he tested positive.

He was returned to the prison Saturday and placed in isolation.

West Virginia officials had asked the bureau to reconsider the transfers.