Inmate with COVID-19 dies at Belmont Correctional Institution

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Ohio Department of Health confirmed the first COVID-19-related inmate death at Belmont Correctional Institution on Thursday.

According to Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner, Rob Sproul, the inmate was a male in his 60’s with underlying health conditions.

Nearly 90 inmate have tested positive at Belmont Correctional Institution. However, 44 have fully recovered from the virus, as of May 15.

62 staff members have also come back with positive test results for COVID-19.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correctional is expected to provide a coronavirus update Saturday afternoon.

Latest Posts: