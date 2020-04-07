IRS warns of potential ‘stimulus check’ scam

It’s no secret that people all over the U.S are eagerly awaiting their “Stimulus Check.” But the IRS says it’s in fact NOT a stimulus check, but an “Economic Impact Payment.” And that wording could be the difference between a real payment, and a scam.

Scammers… they pray on people during times of emergency. They target those easiest or most affected. And it’s no secret West Virginia is home to a large elderly population. So, how can you decipher right from wrong. Especially when it’s something so crucial—like a check from the government.

Those checks have not yet gone out. So, if someone has received a check, it is a scam. KELLY JACKSON – SPECIAL AGENT, WASHINGTON D.C. FIELD OFFICE

If someone contacts you using wording like “Stimulus Check” instead of “Economic Impact Payment” that’s a sign of a scam. In fact– if you’re contacted by the IRS through technology… it’s definitely a scam.

First of all, I would say the IRS is not, not, not going to call you. We are not going to send you an email. And, we are definitely not going to text you in regard to this economic impact payment or any other reason for that matter. KELLY JACKSON – SPECIAL AGENT, WASHINGTON D.C. FIELD OFFICE

Scammers are smart, and they’re great at stealing personal information. So, it’s crucial you don’t fall victim to their game.

A lot of them are phishing emails scams where a scammer is going to attempt to get either personal identifying information from you all under the guides that they’re trying to help you get the economic impact payment sooner or quicker. KELLY JACKSON – SPECIAL AGENT, WASHINGTON D.C. FIELD OFFICE

If personal information is collected, those scammers can use it for other scams and even link it to credit cards and banking. Now, the IRS is saying checks will come in the next few weeks. So, be patient. But in the meantime,…

Whatever you do, don’t click on any of the hyperlinks. Don’t respond. A lot of those emails have also malware attached. So, when you go into that link or click on that link, you have, in essence, given the scammer control of your computer and all of your information potentially. KELLY JACKSON – SPECIAL AGENT, WASHINGTON D.C. FIELD OFFICE

If you are contacted by a scammer, you are urged to alert the COVID-19 taskforce, and the IRS will investigate it. And if you’re looking for information or have questions about the economic impact check, you can visit these reliable websites.

https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus

https://home.treasury.gov/