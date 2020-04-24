Is it still safe to go to the emergency room?

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – COVID-19 has caused many individuals to go into self-quarantine, resulting in some putting off necessary hospital visits.

On a typical day at Reynolds Memorial Hospital, the emergency waiting room would be full.

Now due to the COVID-19 pandemic many people do not feel safe going to the ER.

But nurse manger of the emergency department, Brittany Decrease, wants people to know it is safe to visit, if you need to.

We want people to understand that it is safe to come in if you need emergency care please come in and be seen we are here to help we are here to take care of patients and there is no reason to stay at home and be miserable when you can seek care. Brittany Decrease – Nurse Manger of Emergency Department

Since March Reynolds Memorial Hospital went from seeing 70 to 80 people a day to only seeing 20 to 30, which is a drastic drop.

But hospital employees want people to know they are taking all needed precautions for your safety.

We are separating people in different waiting areas people with respiratory complaints things that could potentially be complainants related to COVID-19 are put in a different area than the normal general waiting area. Ben Leasure – Emergency Physician

These individuals are placed in what is called a negative pressure room.

Where the air circulates in from one vent and out a different vent. This eliminates as much air contamination as possible.

Staff are also taking precautions and wearing the required personal protection equipment

We are practicing extreme measures of making sure that we are masking, gowning, wearing our gloves. Brittany Decrease – Nurse Manger of Emergency Department

Staff are also regularly washing hands and all rooms are getting wiped down after each patient who enters them.

For the individuals who feel unsafe visiting the ER, Reynolds officials want to urge you that it is for your safety to go.

Seeking care at the beginning of symptoms I think is an important thing obviously catching something early on in the disease process is usually better than waiting till its end stage or significant damage has already been done. Ben Leasure – Emergency Physician

Hospital officials tell me the individuals they are seeing have shown symptoms for days to even weeks.

But illnesses, heart attacks and strokes still happen even during COVID-19 and if you feel as though you are in need of emergency care it is safe to go.

