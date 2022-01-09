It’s not too late to get a vaccine or booster

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’ve fallen behind in getting your COVID vaccinations, you’re not alone.

Maybe you’ve let a long time elapse between your first and second dose, or your booster.

Maybe you haven’t even started yet.

And you may figure there’s no point in trying to catch up.

But Ohio County Health Administrator Howard Gamble has a message for you, as new COVID cases in the county this week have passed 700.

Don’t get discouraged. At some point, start the vaccine process. Keep in mind, at some point you will have to start this process. Kids will have to start this process. Kids will have to start this as they become age-eligible. But individuals who are positive or haven’t started, don’t give up. Now’s the time to go get that vaccine. Because the virus is not going to go away anytime soon. Howard Gamble, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Administrator

He says the Ohio County Health Department’s vaccine clinic at the Highlands is open every weekday.

You don’t need an appointment, and you don’t need to live in this state or even this country!

And you don’t need to go inside.

If you have mobility issues, they can come out, and vaccinate you in your vehicle.