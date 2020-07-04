‘It’s the people, not the ocean’: Health officials speak on COVID spike after beach trips

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department says many local residents are returning from the beach with COVID-19.

But it’s not the beach itself that poses the danger.

Health officials say the problem is touch points, especially in a restaurant or venue where there are a lot of people packed in.

Most of it is beach travel we’re getting back. It’s not so much we’re getting it on the beach or in the water. It’s that we’re catching it when we go out—people we’re having contact with. And if one person picks it up and we all ride together in a van coming back, good chance everybody’s going to have it. Howard Gamble, Administrator – Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

Gamble says it’s especially likely to be passed when people take their mask off or they fail to wear a mask at all.

