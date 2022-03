White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to the media, Psaki said she was planning to travel to Europe with President Biden and took a PCR test Tuesday morning and it came back positive.

Psaki said also the President tested negative.

Currently, Psaki said she is experiencing mild symptoms and plans to work from home and will work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test.