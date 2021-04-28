Joe Rogan Vs. Dr. Fauci: Fauci Calls Rogan’s COVID-19 Comments ‘Incorrect’

(WTRF)- Popular podcast host, Joe Rogan, recently said on a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, that young healthy Americans do not need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“Are you a healthy person? Like, look, don’t do anything stupid, but you should take care of yourself. You should — if you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, like, I don’t think you need to worry about this, ” said Rogan.

Rogan also said that COVID-19 is not “statistically dangerous for children.”

“I can tell you as someone who has — both my children got the virus. It was nothing,” he continued. “I mean, I hate to say that if someone’s children died from this. I’m very sorry that that happened. I’m not in any way diminishing that. But I’m saying the personal experience that my children had with COVID was nothing.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke to the ‘Today’ show on Wednesday and called Rogan’s comments “incorrect.”

“You’re talking about yourself in a vacuum,” Fauci said of the podcast host. “You’re worried about yourself getting infected and the likelihood that you’re not going to get any symptoms. But you can get infected, and will get infected, if you put yourself at risk.”

When are kids going to be able to take off those masks and play outside at the playground? –@SavannahGuthrie to Dr. Anthony Fauci pic.twitter.com/6g4FQ4SYFs — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 28, 2021

Spotify, which hosts the Joe Rogan Experience exclusively, apparently reviewed the episode with Rogan’s comments and left it live because he doesn’t come off as outwardly anti-vaccine