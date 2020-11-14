High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Park’s season comes to an abrupt end after School COVID-19 Map reads orange

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF) —
The new color-coded school map was just released for the Ohio Valley.

Marshall, Ohio, and Tyler Counties all remain in the orange range from last week.

That means athletic and extra-curricular activities will be limited to conditioning only.

Meanwhile, Brooke and Hancock moved to gold from green last week.

In response to the orange color, Wheeling Park has cancelled Sunday’s Playoff Game hosting Princeton. The game will be considered forfeit. This means Park’s season will come to an end.

Marshall County Schools released Saturday evening that they will continue into remote learning following the orange reading on the school map with in-person learning intended to resume on Nov. 23rd, but that is tentative.


