Justice: $100k to all counties for first responders

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia is giving all 55 counties $100,000 to support people helping stem the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Jim Justice says the grant money shouldn’t just fill budget holes. Rather, he wants to see it go to people on the front lines of the pandemic.

It doesn’t matter to me, you know, if they’re the people that are at the grocery stores. It doesn’t matter to me if they’re the public health workers or first responders—the social service workers. You know, it doesn’t matter to me. Gov. Jim Justice – (R) West Virginia

Justice is also issuing grant money to the National Guard in his state. It wil pay $500 to each active member helping with the coronavirus.

