Justice admits travel order may be unconstitutional

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (The Herald-Dispatch) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says his directive to have police monitor roads and check in on travelers from coronavirus hotspots might be unconstitutional but will continue for safety reasons.

The Republican governor on Tuesday responded to constitutional concerns about his order that has threatened criminal charges if people from areas hard-hit by the virus don’t quarantine for two weeks.

Justice says authorities will watch roads and conduct home checks to make sure people comply with the order.

The leader of the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia has said enforcing the order could lead to violations of constitutional rights on unreasonable searches and seizures.

