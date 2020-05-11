Justice announces more openings for week four of WV comeback

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — As of Thursday, May 21, 2020 restaurants will be able to seat diners indoors again, but using only 50% of their seating capacity to give customers proper distance.

State parks campgrounds will be opening up, but only for West Virginia residents.

Larger retail stores, but not shopping malls can open. But Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, says people still need to wear masks, social distance, and wash hands often to prevent a second wave of COVID-19.

“If you don’t do it, we’re going to slip back. That’s all there is to it. We’re going to slip back, we’re going to lose more people, and that’s not going to be good. So as long as you just do what you’ve already done, we’ll be okay,” Justice said.

So far, there is no decision on when white water rafting can resume, as the state is trying to work out guidlelines with the industry.

“To figure out how we can do this safely, so we don’t expose people to new contacts, that sit besides them in the buses, or right next to them in mixed families on the raft. So I think that that’s really important,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

All the new re-openings come the same day as the popular Hatfield-McCoy trails open back up. They are a big attraction for West Virginians and out-of-state tourists.

“When this crisis first began, Governor Justice ordered that any out-of-state visitor who booked a hotel room in West Virginia must self-quarantine for 14-days. But just in time for Memorial Day weekend, that order is going away,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

