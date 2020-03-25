Justice asks West Virginians to come together for Day of Prayer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Gov. Jim Justice recently issued a proclamation, declaring March 25 a Day of Prayer in the state of West Virginia.
The governor will gather with religious leaders on Wednesday at noon for a statewide televised prayer service.
This will give West Virginians the opportunity to come together during the Stay at Home Order that went into effect Tuesday at 8 p.m.
I really urge everyone to watch it and surely pray with us. God above will hear us. He will be the one to get us through this.Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)
The prayer service will be available on WTRF My Ohio Valley, as well as our website and Facebook page.
