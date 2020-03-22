Justice avoids statewide lockdown, urges residents to follow CDC guidelines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has a message about the coronavirus pandemic: It’s like a scary movie.

In a statewide address Saturday night, Justice declined to order a broad lockdown, issued dire warnings about New York state, urged people to follow existing protocols and admitted that perhaps his speech could have waited until Monday.

West Virginia has at least 12 confirmed cases of the virus as of Saturday night. Health officials say there have been 385 negative tests and one still pending.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause severe illness, including pneumonia.

