Justice issues Stay at Home Order, shuts down ‘nonessential businesses’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a statewide Stay at Home Order, requiring all ‘nonessential businesses’ to close down.

The order goes into effect Tuesday, March 24 at 8 p.m.

The governor reassures state residents that this is not martial law but expects this order to be taken seriously.

A Stay at Home Order enforces stricter requirements. Residents are permitted to leave their homes only for food, medication and medical care. Essential businesses will remain open as well.

You can go check on family members. You can go to your place of worship. It means you can do outdoor activity and highly recommends that we minimize that to below 10 people and to a six-foot space. It is not that we are shutting down the state borders. It is not that we’re closing any bridges or roads, and we can do all of this and slow down this terrible virus even more. Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV)

A list of businesses considered ‘essential’ in West Virginia can be found here. And activities permitted and prohibited during the governor’s Stay at Home Order can be found below.

