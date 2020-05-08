Kennywood extends season passes through 2021

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WTRF) – 2020 season pass holders at Kennywood will still get to enjoy the fun at ‘Pittsburgh’s Best Amusement Park’ although opening day remains an uncertainty.

Park officials have decided to extend all 2020 season passes through the entire 2021 season. That includes holiday events and dining passes.

2020 season passes are still available and will include the 2021 season for a limited time.

The health and safety of employees and amusement park guests remains Kennywood’s No. 1 priority.

For additional information, please visit their website.

