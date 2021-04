(WTRF) Kroger Health is continuing to offer the COVID-19 vaccine in all its area pharmacies through its participation in the Pharmacy Partnership plan.

They are also working with the state and local health departments rollout plan.

Appointments can be made by visiting their vaccine website here or by calling 866-211-5320.

You must meet the criteria for the current phase of the vaccination plan. There is no charge and insurance status is not a barrier for vaccination.