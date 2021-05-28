Kroger Offering Million Dollar Lottery Prizes And Free Groceries For A Year To Vaccinated People

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — People who’ve received vaccination from Kroger Health will have a shot at winning one of five million-dollar prizes, and a chance to win free groceries for a year.

The giveaway campaign begins next week when full details will be announced. Kroger Health has already administered more than 4.6 million COVID-19 vaccines, the company said in a press release.

Prizes will include five $1 million giveaways for a total of $5 million and 10 free groceries-for-a-year giveaways each week for five weeks, totaling 50 winners.

Kroger said in a press release that the promotion is in pursuit of President Biden’s goal of having 70% of adults with at least their first dose by Independence Day.