Kroger stores to change hours due to coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kroger has announced it is changing its hours of operation in order to restock shelves and clean stores due to the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.
Kroger announced that starting Sunday, March 15, Kroger stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. for the immediate future, spokeswoman Amy McCormick said Saturday.
The change is coming so that store employees can restock shelves and clean stores.
Kroger is the second supermarket chain to announce altered hours due to the coronavirus. Earlier Saturday, Giant Eagle announced a similar move.
