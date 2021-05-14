Kroger Will Continue To Require Masks Despite CDC’S New Mask Guidelines

(WTRF)- The CDC announced on Thursday that vaccinated people can safely stop wearing masks inside.

Kroger, one of the region’s largest grocery chains, will still require masks.

At this time, The Kroger Family of Companies continues to require everyone in our stores to wear masks. We are encouraging and incentivizing associate vaccinations by offering a $100 one-time payment to associates who receive the recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As we have throughout the pandemic, we are reviewing current safety practices, the CDC’s latest guidance, and soliciting feedback from associates to guide the next phase of our policy.

Additionally, we continue to encourage everyone to practice social distancing and frequent hand washing as well as consider the use of no-touch grocery delivery or low-contact grocery pickup.