Kroger To Remove Mask Mandate Thursday

(WTRF)- Kroger is removing its mask mandate starting Thursday.

The grocery store announced Wednesday that, like many large retailers across the nation, it too will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which announced last week that fully vaccinated people can resume most activities without wearing a mask.

“Starting May 20, fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in our facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants and offices, unless otherwise indicated by state or local jurisdiction,” a statement from the company reads in part. “If there is a state or local mandate, please follow that requirement and timing.”