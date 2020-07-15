Kroger will require all customers to wear masks in stores starting July 22

Kroger announced Wednesday it will require customers to wear a mask inside stores beginning July 22.

The retailer made the announcement online Wednesday afternoon.

“With the increase in #COVID19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus,” the retailer tweeted online. “Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks.”

With the increase in #COVID19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks. pic.twitter.com/r9WPD3QNFa — Kroger News (@KrogerNews) July 15, 2020

“As an employer, grocery provider and community partner, we have a responsibility to help keep our associates, customers and communities safe. According to the CDC, wearing a facial covering, combined with social distancing and frequent handwashing, has been scientifically proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask when shopping in our stores, joining our associates who continue to wear masks. We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country,” a spokesperson for Kroger said in a press release to news 8.

Kroger is also encouraging customers who may not be able to wear a mask due to medical reasons to wear an alternative option, such as a face shield. If customers aren’t able to wear a covering, they are encouraged to use Kroger’s pickup or delivery options.