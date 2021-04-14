Legislation Introduced To Fire Dr. Fauci And Ban Vaccine Passports

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci looks on during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on January 21, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTRF)- Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced two pieces of legislation called the ‘Fire Fauci Act’ and the ‘We Will Not Comply Act.’

The ‘Fire Fauci’ Act would cut the salary of Dr. Fauci to $0 until a new National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) administrator is confirmed by the Senate.

The ‘We Will Not Comply Act’ would prevent any business from discriminating against a person based on their COVID-19 Vaccine status.

The Act would also cut federal funding for vaccine mandates on employees, students attending primary, secondary, and post-secondary schools, organizations, or sports, and any person who expresses a religious objection.

It would also create the ability to sue if a person has been discriminated against on the basis of their vaccination or mask compliance.

Airline companies would not be able to deny someone based on their COVID-19 vaccine status.

The lawmaker called Dr. Fauci ‘Dr. Always Wrong’ in the press release.