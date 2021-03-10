List Of Facilities That Unreported COVID-19 Related Deaths In West Virginia

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF) The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has listed the 70  healthcare facilities including hospitals, nursing homes, and others that did not follow COVID-19 death reporting protocols established by the West Virginia State Health Officer.

“These reporting protocols were established early in the pandemic and we’ve continued to remind facilities of these requirements,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “This practice is totally unacceptable, and these facilities must do better for the people of West Virginia.”

The vast majority (84%) of these deaths were from December 2020 and January 2021, which fits the standard timeframe in death certificate reporting.

“DHHR will continue to assure that the data provided to the public and others is accurate and complete to the extent possible,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.  “Our commitment to transparency has not changed and we reaffirm that commitment again today.” 

Acuity Specialty Hospital3
Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital2
Berkeley Medical Center1
Bowers Hospice House1
Brightwood1
C.A.M.C – Teays Valley6
C.A.M.C. – General Division1
C.A.M.C. – Memorial Division8
Camden-Clark Medical Center Memorial Campus12
Cameron Nursing and Rehab Center1
Cedar Ridge Nursing Home1
Continuous Care1
Davis Medical Center2
Decedent’s home25
E A Hawse Nursing and Rehab3
Eagle Pointe Nursing Home3
Eldercare Health and Rehab1
Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center1
Elmcroft of Teays Valley1
Evergreen Assisted Living1
Genesis Health Care Sistersville Center1
Genesis of White Sulphur Springs Center2
Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center1
Greenbrier Valley Medical Center4
Hospice House at CAMC1
Hospice House of Huntington3
Hospice of the Panhandle1
Hubbard Hospice House2
Hubbard Hospice House West3
Madison Nursing and Rehab2
Maples Nursing Home2
Mercer Nursing Home1
Mon Health Medical Center3
Monongalia General Hospital1
Ohio Valley Health Care1
Pierpont Center at Fairmont Campus1
Pine Ridge Health Care Center2
Potomac Valley Hospital1
Princeton Community Hospital2
Raleigh General Hospital3
Ravenswood Care Center1
Reynolds Memorial Hospital5
Ruby Memorial Hospital9
Select Specialty Hospital3
Sistersville Health Care Center1
St. Francis Hospital1
St. Mary’s Medical Center5
Stonerise The Brier1
Sweetbriar of Dunbar1
The Stone Pear Pavilion1
The Willows Center1
The Wyngate1
Thomas Memorial Hospital2
Tygart Center2
VA Medical Center1
Valley Center1
Veterans Hospital-Harrison County1
Veterans Hospital-Wayne County1
Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation2
Weirton Geriatric Center1
Weirton Medical Center4
Wheeling Hospital5
Worthington Healthcare Center3
WV Caring Hospice Center1
Mount Olive Correctional Center2
Total168

