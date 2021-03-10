List Of Facilities That Unreported COVID-19 Related Deaths In West Virginia

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF) The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has listed the 70 healthcare facilities including hospitals, nursing homes, and others that did not follow COVID-19 death reporting protocols established by the West Virginia State Health Officer.

“These reporting protocols were established early in the pandemic and we’ve continued to remind facilities of these requirements,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “This practice is totally unacceptable, and these facilities must do better for the people of West Virginia.”

The vast majority (84%) of these deaths were from December 2020 and January 2021, which fits the standard timeframe in death certificate reporting.

“DHHR will continue to assure that the data provided to the public and others is accurate and complete to the extent possible,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our commitment to transparency has not changed and we reaffirm that commitment again today.”