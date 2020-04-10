Living in New York City During the Pandemic

It’s a reality for a lot of us to be spending most of our days under the same roof as the rest of our family.

Rob McMillen and his wife are one of the many families dealing with the Pandemic.

“I think, first and foremost, this Pandemic and virus itself caught us all a little off guard.” Rob McMillen, Small Businesses Owner in New York City

For the last ten years, the couple has established themselves in Manhattan as small businesses owners. Rob, who also has ties to family and friends in the Ohio Valley, and his wife own a barbershop and salon, respectively. They’ve been surviving without jobs and their businesses for about a month now.

“I think we’re all a little too busy, so it’s nice to have this time to catch up. But, in terms of having a business, we’re trying to be intelligent about our day to day.” Rob McMillen, Small Businesses Owner in New York City

New York has also closed its non-essential businesses, but the virus has been spreading a lot more there. There’s been concerns New York City is attracting a lot of people in one space through public transportation and travelers coming in and out.

“I think the toughest thing about our day to day life in New York is a lot of folks live in pretty small apartments and spaces, and a lot of us don’t even have our private outdoor space.” Rob McMillen, Small Businesses Owner in New York City

Rob says he’s been busy taking long walks with their dog, catching up with family and friends in the Ohio Valley, and exercising in the meantime.

But no one knows how much longer living like this will last.