Living Under One Roof Amid COVID-19 Concerns

It’s turning into a new normal as a lot of families are spending their days under the same roof amid the Coronavirus Pandemic.

​”Having this routine, I think is really important during this crisis. All the kids need that. We need that, otherwise we’re all gonna go crazy.”​ Hollie Adams, Stay at home mother of 6

Hollie Adams is a wife and mother of 6 children. Just like many other families across the Ohio Valley, The Adams family has started online schooling about a week ago. Five of the children are in grades ranging from kindergarten to 9th grade.

“It’s been kind of hard. We’re all getting annoyed with each other, but we’ve actually been connecting a little bit better when we have this time.”​ Ava Adams, 4th grader

Ava’s school day starts at 9am with video meetings, where she interacts with her teacher and classmates.

Her teacher virtually sends all the work that needs to be completed at the end of the lessons.

It’s been as much of a change for their school lives as it has been for their social lives, especially when it comes to sports. ​

“I’m still training at home. It’s just weird to not have my coaches or friends there. I’m almost ready to get back to the normal.”​ Ava Adams, 4th grader

Ava has played soccer since she was three-years-old, while her brothers and sisters are also really innvolved in sports and dance.

It’s a busy family that is thankful to have this extra time together.