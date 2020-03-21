Local church providing meals to children during COVID-19 pandemic

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Christ United Methodist Church has been serving area children for about seven years but now, their services mean so much more during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Their program started at Middle Creek Elementary and has since expanded into other schools over the years, packing nearly 150 lunches per week.

Following the closure of all schools in Ohio, students getting fed daily has become a major concern for several communities.

They support our kids and our kids look forward to having something a little extra when the weekend comes. So we want to make sure we can continue that and keep that system going even though we are going through different trying times. Walt Saunders, Federal Programs Director – Ohio County Schools

Christ United Methodist Church spends roughly $160 on each child annually. Meals are distributed at participating schools every Friday at 11 a.m.

